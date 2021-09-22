The consumption of TV has increased a lot in the past two years. Shows like Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are seeing staggering ratings. Here is a look at the top spoilers of your fave shows... Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2— You cannot miss the spoilers of tonight's episodes of the top 5 shows

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) visits the residence of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). He recites shayaris for her. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is very angry with Anupamaa. He tells her to look after her five-star project with Anuj Kapadia while he will manage the cafe. He decides to remove the items curated by Anupamaa for the menu of the cafe. We have seen how Anuj tells GK that Anupamaa and his equation is a purely professional one. He says that he cannot interfere in her personal life but will not tolerate it if anyone tries to create troubles for her on the professional front. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 participants, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl, Shehnaaz Gill coping up after Sidharth Shukla's demise and more

Imlie

The relationship of Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) and Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) suffers as he is removed from his position at his media office. We will see him yelling at Imlie saying that she ruined his career after creating havoc in his personal life. Imlie has been expelled from college after the drunk drama. She tells Malini that she will have the last laugh in this matter. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal to be a part of Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that the whole Goenka family is fussing over Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) as she is pregnant. In the coming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Sirat faints in the boxing ring. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) is yelled at by the family members for allowing Sirat to box in her pregnancy.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) telling Sai (Ayesha Singh) that he loves her and wants to start afresh. Sai says that no one will waste food in Chavan Niwas from now on.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has seen that Priya (Disha Parmar) has signed the contract. In the coming episodes, we will see Ram (Nakuul Mehta) tries to help out Priya.