Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: You can expect these exciting twists in your fave shows tonight

Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here is a look at the all the spoilers of your fave shows for tonight's episodes