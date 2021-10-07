Here is a lowdown of what you can expect in the top 5 shows ruling over Indian TV. From heightened drama in Anupamaa to heartbreak in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, here's what is in store... Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar aka Ram-Priya’s simple yet elegant wedding look is perfect for a low-key wedding – view pics

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has a huge fight with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) saying that he has no interest in the cafe business. She says he is only bothered about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). This fight bothers Baa immensely. She tells Anupamaa that her friendship with Anuj has left his house broken. Also Read - Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Monalisa, Amala Paul – which of these 14 actresses looked the SEXIEST in her latest bikini pics?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Virat (Neil Bhatt) will be happy to see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) has just escaped death to be alive. He feels remorseful. Virat says he will stay away from her as her health cannot take it anymore. Ashwini tells him to look at Sai from a distance. Last night, we saw that Samrat saw Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat holding hands as she consoled him when he broke down. Virat had to arrange blood for Sai as she desperately needed it. Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's chemistry makes Anupamaa win again, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a major drop

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) gives personal attention to the training of Sirat (Shivangi Joshi). Manish (Sachin Tyagi) and Suwarna have a huge argument. Sirat notices that something is falling on Akshu. The show is going to end soon for the characters of Sirat and Kartik. We will see the story of the new generation.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Priya (Disha Parmar) says that if Ram does not wish to marry her he has to confirm it himself. The drama company people manage to find Ram (Nakuul Mehta) unconscious. Nandini says that Ram has left the place. Priya says no marriage will happen here. Nandini feels jubilant.

Imlie

Malini has made elaborate arrangements to stop Aditya and Imlie's dinner date. We will see Anu feeding Imlie in a fake show of love.