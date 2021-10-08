Our top shows are capturing a lot of interest from the urban and rural audience. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie are bonafide hits. Here is a lowdown of spoilers for tonight's episodes Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode fails to impress

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will have a fight with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) where she says his whole focus on what Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is doing with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She says he should focus on the menu of the cafe. Baa (Alpana Buch) says her equation with Anuj is the cause of turmoil in the house. She says a man and woman can never be just friends.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat is plunged in grief on how badly he treated Sai (Ayesha Singh) all through. He feels that she escaped death just because of him. Ashwini tells him to look at her from a distance. Sai opens her eyes. Virat (Neil Bhatt) decides to stay away from her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will come to the end of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat's (Shivangi Joshi) relationship. Mukesh will tell Sirat that she cannot compete. Kartik and he have a physical brawl. Kartik is pushed to the ground. The doctor says he has suffered internal injury and we need treatment right now. Manish is shocked with all this.

Imlie

We will see romance growing between Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) and Aditya. He will say that he wants create new memories with her.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) says sorry to Meera. They pose for pics. Priya (Disha Parmar) gets thanked by Ram. She says it is okay. It is Mahendra who does the kanyadaan of Priya. Nandini unwillingly gives her blessings to the couple.