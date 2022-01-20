Anupamaa beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax
Anupamaa has been one of the most loved show on television. And now the latest report by Ormax it is the number one show and has defeated popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1