Anupamaa beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax

Anupamaa has been one of the most loved show on television. And now the latest report by Ormax it is the number one show and has defeated popular shows like to Imlie. While you can see in the list that after Anupamaa it's Tarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah that s going still very strong here. The show has been aired for more than 13 years that the show has held a strong impact in the audiences heart. Now many people cannot imagine their life without this show and it's a fact. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is back in the race as the new faces have been launched and it is also been loved by fans. The show originally started with in it's lead.

Strangely Imlie was one of he most loved show after Anupamaa, but seeing the Ormax list, it s on the seventh position. The show track is right now clearly boring the audience and the makers indeed have to buck up with it's content. The show aw a major drop after Aditya got married to Malini and see won over Imlie. The new character Aryan Singh Rathod is good, but the love angle between him and Imlie is taking the audience to the same old thing which has been done to death. Saath Nibhana Saathiya is on the last position of Ormax list. Now this is not the final list. The TRP list is yet to come and only then one can come to know to a final conclusion that which show is leading and which has to buck up. While till then Anupamaa fans have reasons to celebrate as in this Ormax list its on the number one position.

Have a look at the list by Ormax right here.