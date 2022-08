Anupamaa is one of the TRP toppers on TV. It stars Rupali Ganguly as Anupama with Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma as Kavya to name a few. Recently, the makers of Anupamaa introduced a big twist with Vanraj and Anuj's accident. Anupamaa is left heartbroken after Anuj's accident. And there's more high-voltage drama coming up in the story. However, in order to keep the audience hooked and bring twists, it seems the makers missed out on one crucial detail of the story. Yes, you read that right. Check out what we are talking about below... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: BIG twists from TOP TV shows that will leave fans excited and boost TRPs

Well, Anupamaa is always grabbing headlines in the world of entertainment news. While the show always makes us sit up and watch it with the interesting twists that makers spin, this time, the show has made us sit up because of a huge blunder. Now, recently, we saw Anuj and Vanraj's accident taking place. They both were hospitalised and while Vanraj didn't suffer anything major, Anuj was left paralysed and later slipped into a coma. Anupamaa and everyone else have been in a huge shock after the incident. And recently, Vanraj was brought back home. He got better too. But Anuj is still paralysed and in a coma.

Talking about the big blunder, it has been noticed that recently, a small leap of 7 months happened in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show. And after the leap, the makers showcased Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah still being pregnant. Now, Kinjal already had been a couple of months pregnant. And she even had an elaborate baby shower a couple of weeks ago. And despite the 7-months leap, she is still pregnant. Well, that's a huge blunder, don't you think?

What are the makers planning with Kinjal's pregnancy and the baby's delivery, we don't know. Maybe they have a separate segment on the same. Whatever the twists might be, it would be an interesting watch, don't you think?