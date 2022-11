Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts yet again. The Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show is currently focussing on the wedding drama between Pakhi and Adhik. It has created chaos in Anupamaa's life. Anupamaa is in turmoil as it is, however, with Anuj's help she is dealing with it slowly and gradually. Adhik and Pakhi will be having a tough time as nobody would be ready to accept their marriage. And now, the Kapadias and Shahs will be deciding upon the wedding of Adhik and Pakhi. And now, it seems Adhik is going to part ways with Pakhi.

Adhik to leave Pakhi in Anupamaa?

Anupamaa is trending big time in entertainment news. Pakhi and Adhik's marriage drama has brought a new twist in the tale. Anupamaa is unable to process everything but is trying to deal with it. She has convinced Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Leela and others are convinced to get Pakhi and Adhik married. Pakhi wants to get married in a lavish wedding ceremony. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) refuses to say that she should have thought about it before eloping. Vanraj wants Pakhi to get married at the Shah House.

Watch the Anupamaa promo here:

Adhik joins Kapadia business

However, now, as per a report in serial gossip, Anupamaa is going to take another interesting twist. Adhik is going to dump Pakhi before the wedding. Yes, you read that right. It will be revealed that Adhik and Barkha had planned it all beforehand. It will happen that Adhik will dump Pakhi. Adhik and Barkha wanted to get into the Kapadia business.

Ankush will get Adhik to join Kapadia business to help him in his marital life with Pakhi and make him responsible. Adhik will also promise Anupamaa and Anuj to make them proud. On the other hand, Barkha is planning to stop the wedding. She will offer a diamond necklace to Pakhi and try to create rift between the mother-daughter duo.