Anupamaa upcoming big twist: Tapish has entered Dimpy's life after Samar's death. Anupamaa is very supportive of Tapish but Dimpy is irked by his behaviour. Despite Tapish coming to her rescue, Dimpy will lose her cool on him yet again. And now, a morphed video of Dimpy and Tapish will go viral leaving Dimpy having a breakdown. At the same time, America's opportunity will knock on Anu's door again. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Dimpy and Tapish's fake romantic video goes viral; will Anu, Anuj get them married now?

Anupamaa upcoming episode twist: Baa to support Dimpy for a change?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News.

In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show, we will see Dimpy having an emotional breakdown after her morphed video with Tapish goes viral. She laments about all the troubles and how the whole society will not let her live. On the other hand, when Tapish tries to console her, she pushes and slams him and blames everything on him. Tapish who has developed a soft corner for Dimpy after learning about her situation, will not retaliate and go away. Elsewhere, Pakhi will reveal the morphed video to Baa and Bapuji. Despite Romil's insistence to not add to Baa and Bapuji's woes, Pakhi shows them the video. Baa is shocked. Pakhi tries to instigate Baa and Bapuji against Dimpy but Romil and Bapuji shut her up. Baa is disheartened but does not blame it on Dimpy. She still has the orthodox mindset but doesn't act on it. Has Baa changed for the better? Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Watch this Anupamaa video here:

Anupamaa twist: Anu to get scammed in the name of America

In the upcoming episode of the top TV show, we will see Rupali Ganguly aka Anu getting a flyer for America. Anu is hesitant about the flyer. However, she meets with her old friend who tells her about America. And now, as per the reports, Anu is going to get scammed in the name of America. She will reach America but not with the purpose she left with. Will leaving Anuj and her family behind be the biggest mistake of Aun's life or will Anupamaa yet again come out stronger from this too? In the promo released by the channel a couple of days ago, we saw Anupamaa in America waiting at the cafe. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star Nidhi Shah to enter the Salman Khan show as wild card contestant?