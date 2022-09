Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's TV show Anupamaa is making a lot of noise among the masses. It is not for no reason that the show is ruling the TRP charts. Anupamaa is loved by all and the storyline has left everyone glued to the screen. Now that Anuj Kapadia has come out of his coma and is recovering, it is Kinjal who is in the hospital. It is for a happy reason though. Kinjal has given birth to a baby girl and Anupamaa and Vanraj have become grandparents. But where is father Toshu? Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Kya Hoga Nimmo Kaa's Sanjeeda Sheikh, Bigg Boss' Karan Kundrra and more TV stars who're also very successful entrepreneurs

What is Toshu's secret?

In the upcoming episodes of , and starrer, we will see that Toshu's absence will leave everyone suspicious and it would be Rakhi who would expose the truth. He had seen Toshu with a woman in a hotel and that has led to the speculations of his extra-marital affair. In fact, even Anupamaa would get to know the truth and she will have flashbacks of the time when Vanraj cheated on her. Rakhi will have an emotional meltdown and inform Anupamaa about Toshu's infidelity. She is someone who won't stay quiet at all but for her daughter who has just delivered her baby, Rakhi is trying to keep cool. But soon all hell are going to break lose and Toshu's secret is going to get unveiled.

Anuj Kapadia's insecurity to bring trouble for MaAn?

On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia is dealing with the side effects of his accident and his journey to recovery. He is feeling helpless that he is not able to support Anupamaa much and is not there by her side when she is dealing with all this. He also appears a little insecure as Vanraj and Anupamaa bond over since they have become grandparents. He will be seen removing his frustration on chotti Anu and getting upset with her.