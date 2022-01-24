Anupamaa starring , , , and others is keeping the audiences hooked to the show with its interesting storyline. Currently, Anu played by Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna's love saga is keeping everyone entertained. Kavya and Vanraj's broken bond is also grabbing a lot of attention. During the Makar Sankranti celebrations, Kavya lashed out at Vanraj for insulting Nandini. She says mean things to Vanraj and even calls him a socio-path. She states that Vanraj has achieved a PH.D in breaking relationships. Kavya also lashes out at Baa and Bapuji. On Twitter, fans are hailing Kavya for her angry avtar. Many are stating that whatever Kavya said about Vanraj is not wrong and that her anger is justified. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Anupamaa X RRR: Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani groove on Ram Charan-Junior NTR's Naatu Naatu song — watch video

The queen is back - Mrs Kavya vanraj shah #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3jhX1nHBx2 — Priya (@Priya123tweets) January 22, 2022

Future hint drumrollls ??? I tolerated vanraj form hsp epi I can tolerate kavya too but never forget if ego and manipualtion is what makes trashraj Kavya insecurirty makes her completely wrong. She had valid points but https://t.co/NhqCHi0ODG — Devoleena FanClub?? (@DevNaFC) January 24, 2022

Kavya saying . Es 6fts ke frame k andar na toh feeling h ,na empathy h ,naahi galti ka ehsas h srif akad h Vanraj ne MBA finance me ki hogi lekin rishtey todne me PhD ki h Well well well said ??kavya her anger is justified today #anupama #maan — jyotii?? (@Jyotigupta63238) January 24, 2022

Waah kavya waah ??♥️♥️

Heads of to you ???☺️

Kya utaari hain aaj tumne vanraj ki

Vanraj isi laayak hain

Ye kabhi nahin sudhar sakta

So cheap men

U right kavya isne rishte todne mein PhD hi ki hain ??#Anupamaa #maanday #maan https://t.co/1MoqIZFEsz — Anjali Garg (@29anjaligarg) January 24, 2022

Kavya truly said to Vanraj

"Is 6 ft ke frame ke andar na feelings hai, na empathy hai, na apni galti ka ehsas hai, sirf aur sirf akad hai"

Well said ?#Anupamaa — Miz Jain (@Miz_jain) January 24, 2022

Kavya scene is better than vanraj and humorous too I enjoy watching her dialogue kabhi kabhi woh gusse me bhi sinsable baat hi krti h — jyotii?? (@Jyotigupta63238) January 24, 2022