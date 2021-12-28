Anupamaa BIG Twist: MaAn fans its time to rejoice as Anu agrees to marry Anuj but has THIS condition

Anupamaa headlined by is one of the highest TRP raking shows. Fans are totally hooked to the show and wait with bated breath for new episodes. Currently fans are enjoying the chemistry shared by Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by . They are friends since childhood and now fans want them to get married ASAP. They have feelings for each other but given the consequences they are just trying to fill in their responsibilities. But with the entry of Malavika, we shall see things changing. In the upcoming episode, Malavika, Anuj's sister, will propose that Anupamaa gets married to her brother Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 upcoming twists: Anuj Kapadia-Anu’s romantic moment, Vanraj-Malvika’s argument and more

Yes, that will happen! At the Christmas party, Malavika will suggest that Anuj and Anupamaa should tie the knot. Anuj will get angry and upset with her for suggesting the same since does not know the past. Anuj and Malavika will get into a fight and it will be Anupamaa who will come to console Malavika. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj-Anu aka MaAn's chemistry in THIS fan-edit of Achchi Lagti Ho is super adorable – watch video

Anu will then agree to get married to Anuj however she will place a condition. She will have a demand from Malavika. She will ask Malavika to promise that she will never leave her family and go away. If she is willing to promise the same, Anu is willing to get married to Anuj. Well it remains to be seen what is Malavika's answer to this. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: RRR cast promote their film on Bigg Boss 15, Pooja Banerjee's Godh Bharai pics go viral and more

Anuj aaj kal davai khata hai ya nahi par roz daat khata hai. Bechara gadha ???‍♀️#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/MA9sevGQLl — SK??‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) December 28, 2021

Will MaAn get married? Everyone is definitely hoping for that to happen. But given how daily soaps work, we can only expect tons of drama before the same.