The makers of Anupamaa are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the TRPs of the show stay intact. After all, it is a Herculean task to revive ratings once they plummet down. While there was buzz that Malvika (Aneri Vajani) would drive a wedge between Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Sudhanshu Pandey), the makers are exploring another possibility. As we know, the chemistry of #MaAn is one of the biggest plus points of the show. Moreover, people want Anupamaa to finally move ahead with Anuj. On the other hand, Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) relationship with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is on the tenterhooks.

A source told us, "There was a plan of making Malvika the obsessive lover of Anuj but the makers have double thoughts about it. That track is kind of done and dusted. In the coming days, we might see that Malvika gets drawn towards Vanraj. As we know, he is a changed person now. This will be a cause of concern for Anuj as he knows the real nature of Vanraj. They do not wish to deviate the attention from Anupamaa and Anuj at this point. Fans find them too endearing and they do not wish to upset the audience."

Well, if we look at it then in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we have a track where Aarohi is kind of obsessed with Dr. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) who is in love with Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Both the show are from the same production house. So, it makes sense if both of them do not have similar tracks. Kavya will be upset seeing how close Vanraj is getting to Malvika in the coming days. In short, they want to focus on the main leads, Vanraj, Anupamaa and Anuj. Fans are quick to criticise excessive drama involving supporting characters and they wish to avoid that situation.