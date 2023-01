TV show Anupamaa is a favourite of all. Fans love it as major twists and turns that take place in the life of Anupamaa. Earlier, the tiff between Shahs and Kapadia caught everyone's attention. Now, the new character entry Maya has grabbed eyeballs. She has come in to create chaos in Anu and Anuj's lives. She is the biological mother of Chhoti Anu and she has come back to claim her daughter. However, Anuj and Anupamaa, who are Chhoti Anu's foster parents, are in no mood to let their daughter go. In the upcoming episodes, we shall see amazing twists. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda's last rites, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot reacts after Tina Datta's eviction and more

In today's episode, we will see that Anupamaa will allow Maya to stay in the Kapadia house. While Anuj is totally against it, Anupamaa will feel the pain of a mother and let her stay near to her daughter. She will give her the 15-day ultimatum after which Chhoti Anu will decide whether to go with Maya or not. Anupamaa says that in case Chhoti Anu decides to stay with them, they will legally adopt her and thereafter, Maya will have no claim on her. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly buys swanky Mercedes; a look at popular TV stars who are owners of expensive cars

Maya is determined to persuade Chhoti Anu to go with her. However, Anupamaa has given her a strict warning. She cannot use any trick to get Chhoti Anu to agree with what she wants. Maya left Chhoti Anu in an orphanage and now Anupamaa and Anuj have grown extremely close to her. This war is for the daughter. Also Read - Weekly TV TRP list: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain to rule the top 2 spots; Bigg Boss 16 competes with THIS show for fifth position [VIEW FULL LIST]

Anupamaa stars in the leading roles. MaAn fans love the chemistry shared by Rupali and Gaurav. The TV show has been at the top of TRP charts so far.