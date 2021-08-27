Anupamaa BIG twist: New man enters Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya's life! Who is Anuj Kapadia? - Read deets

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa will see a new entry of Anuj Kapadia. However, the makers haven't revealed the name of the actor who would play the role.