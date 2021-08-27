Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show's unique storyline and amazing twists have made it maintain its top spot on the TRP charts. Post, Vanraj's divorce from Anupamaa and wedding with Kavya, there have been rumours of a new entry in Anupamaa's life. It was being said that this new entry will bring about new changes in Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya's life. Recently, the makers of Anupamaa released a promo, where Anupamaa's Bapuji is seen talking about Anuj Kapadia who is going to enter the show. However, the makers haven't shown his face who would be playing Anuj Kapadia. Take a look at the promo here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Anupamaa and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

Earlier, a lot of names like Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, among others were being considered for the role. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Ronit Roy had earlier denied being a part of the show. He tweeted out saying, "Off late, the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I'm not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly." Earlier, there were reports of Sharad Kelkar being approached for a role in Anupamaa.

The actor who was last seen in The Family Man 2 told ETimes, "These are just rumours. I have not been approached for any role in Anupamaa. I started my career as a television actor, but in the past few years, I have kept busy with OTT projects and films. If there is an interesting role on television, I will surely consider it. I am surprised how people come up with such rumours. I don't even have dates for the show if I'm approached for it."