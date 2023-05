Who does not know Anupamaa? Rupali Ganguly has become synonymous with Anupamaa. From Monisa to Anupamaa - she has come a long way in the industry. Everyone is hooked on the show and netizens discuss everything that happens in the lives of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna. The current storyline is that Anupamaa and Anuj have separated. Fans are desperately waiting for them to have a reunion. But that is not going to happen thanks to Maya. There have been rumours that the show is going to witness a leap. Well, there is no confirmation, reports suggest that two new entries in the show will bring a major twist. Also Read - Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna buys swanky new car worth Rs 21 lakh; here's all about his net worth, fees per episode and more

Anupamaa: - show to witness a massive twist

It has been revealed that is going to enter the show soon. Reports suggest that Apara Mehta will help Anupamaa start a new life and be all independent as Anuj is not going to return. The details of the upcoming track are still under wraps. But not just Apara Mehta, there's one more new entry in Anupamaa that is going to help boost TRPs. But apart from Apara, Aman Maheshwari is also expected to enter Anupamaa soon. He was a part of 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Speculations are being made basis the pictures from the sets that went viral. In new pictures of Aman Maheshwari, we see him posing with Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta. Rupali can be seen in her Anupamaa avatar. It is speculated that Anupamaa will flourish in her career as a dance teacher and these two will help her do so. Further, Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj will avoid meeting Anupamaa after getting assaulted by Maya; Anu will adopt Bhairavi and more

Check out Aman Maheshwari's pictures below:

Talking about Anupamaa, aka Vanraj, Barkha and Maya are doing their best to keep Anuj and Anupamaa away from each other. Rumours suggest that Maya will accuse Anuj of assault only to keep him close to her. In the promo, we have seen she has locked herself in a room with him whilst he is trying to get away and prep to meet Anupamaa. Kanta Ben would again be stressed for Anupamaa as she will undergo another heartbreak. MaAn fans are already upset because the makers are teasing them with romantic dreamy sequences and more. Also Read - TV TRP list Week 17: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna reunion helps Anupamaa ratings; these two shows OUT of Top 5