Anupamaa will throw her daughter Pakhi out of the house in the middle of the night on her sangeet day after she learns about a shocking deed that she did against the Kapadia family. Pakhi who is the most hated family member among the fans has been leaving the viewers irked with her arrogance and attitude day after day. Pakhi demands for a lavish wedding from buddy Anuj Kapadia and he cannot refuse her as she is Anupamaa's daughter and she is taking a full advantage of it. While Anupamaa reminds Pakhi that she ran off with Adhik Mehta and got marriages and hence she doesn't deserve to do any kind of demands and should be happy in what she is getting.

However Pakhi is Pakhi and is adamant and seems like Anuj is also convinced as he throws a lavish sangeet party at Kapadia mansion, but in the upcoming shocking twist, you will see Pakhi getting slapped by Anupamaa in front of the entire Shah and Kapadia family. Vanraj even questions Anupamaa about what is wrong but she stops him ahead and tells Pakhi that she has never respected any relation in her life and hence she will get the taste of her medicine and we see Adhik and Pakhi leaving the house in the middle of the night.

Watch the video of Anupamaa slapping Pakhi on her sangeet night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Do you think Anupamaa is right this time again? herself shared this upcoming twist and asked this question to her fans and they agreed to her and said that Pakhi would have got the slap long before and she is absolutely right to do it. Clearly, this upcoming twist in the show has left the lovers of Anupamaa show restless and how.