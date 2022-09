Anupamaa has been one of the most entertaining shows on TV that has managed to grab attention with its simple storyline. The makers have been introducing twists and turn on the show so that viewers cannot stop themselves from watching it. The show Anupamaa has been on the top of the TRP charts since its start. Well, the makers of the show are planning to make a big entry on the show. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twists: Anuj compares himself with Vanraj; Anu to break Toshu-Kinjal's relationship and more

If reports are to be believed then actress Shivangi Joshi will be seen in Anupamaa. The actress will be seen playing the role of Paritosh's secret girlfriend. A few pictures of Shivangi and Paritosh have been going viral on social media. In the picture, Shivangi is seen romantic with Kinjal's husband Paritosh. Also Read - Anupamaa: Alma Hussein REVEALS about her bond with co-star Paras Kalnawat; here's what she said

Have a look at the pictures -

Shivangi won hearts with her character of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik made fans fall in love with them. Shivangi later bid adieu to the show and participated in 's adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Reportedly, Shivangi will once again return to TV dramas.

Will Shivangi's entry create chaos in Paritosh and Kinjal's lives? Well, there is no official confirmation about Shivangi being part of Anupamaa as of now.