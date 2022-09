The television show Anupamaa has become one of the most popular shows in current times. The show headlined by Rupali Ganguly is one of the favourites of TV viewers. The storyline kept everyone glued to the TV screens and netizens only praised the makers for showcasing a progressive outlook on life. And now, the major twist and turns in Anupamaa are getting everyone excited. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is now married to Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna after divorcing Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey. However, she now seems to be finding it difficult to strike a balance between the two families. Anu and Anuj who have been the perfect love jodi so far will now suffer hurdles. Scroll on to know what happens next in Anupamaa. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in TOP 2 but ratings slip; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to struggle

Entertainment News: Anu and Anuj to have their first fight as Mr and Mrs

In the upcoming episodes, we shall see aka Anupamaa and aka Anuj Kapadia having their first fight. Anupamaa has become a grandmother as Kinjal has delivered a baby girl. Naturally, Anupamaa's all attention is on Shah parivaar now. Anuj Kapadia who is recovering from his accident is now getting all insecure. Anupamaa and aka Vanraj perform the dada-dadi ritual together and this leaves Anuj jealous. For the first time ever, fans will see Anuj losing his cool on Anupamaa and snapping at her. This is their first fight as a married couple. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma opens up on struggle, Jannat Zubair in Bigg Boss 16, fans disappointed with Anupamaa and more

Even though Anupamaa is now married to Anuj Kapadia, she has not been able to cease her ties with Vanraj and the Shah family. This has left not just Anuj Kapadia furious, but fans are angry too. Anuj is on high medication and is easily irritable. Plus, Anupamaa's attention being on the Shah family has simply added to his frustration. Earlier, in an episode, he even snapped at Chotti Anu. Barkha and Adhik are already using this opportunity to get Anuj Kapadia go against Anupamaa. Also Read - Imlie's Mayuri Deshmukh to Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah: These 9 TV actors returned to the show after quitting; here's why

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by __AnUPaMa__EPISODS (@_love.u_anupama)

Anupamaa and Vanraj to suggest same name for Kinjal's baby

To add fuel to the fire, during the name ceremony, Anupamaa and Vanraj will suggest same name for Kinjal and Toshu's baby. This will leave everyone in shock. With all of this, one can only anticipate more trouble and tension in Anuj and Anupamaa's married life. Will Vanraj use this situation to his benefit? He is known to come up with witty plans to attack Anu and Anuj at every given opportunity. We will have to wait and watch!