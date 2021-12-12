Anupamaa headlined by is one of the most watched shows on TV. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and it has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time. The interesting twist and turns in Anupamaa has kept everyone hooked to the TV screens. First aka Anuj's entry in Anupamaa's life brought about a great twist and now entry on another character is going to bring about a change. played by Aneri Vajani is expected to create a havoc in the love saga of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - Hina Khan, Gaurav Khanna, Nia Sharma — These TV stars lit up Instagram this week with their unique posts

In tonight's episode, we will see Anupamaa confessing her feelings to Anuj while he lay unconscious in the hospital. It is only after Vanraj's encouragement that Anu will open up about her love. Vanraj will ask Anu to move on and she will give a serious thought to it. As Anu speaks her heart out, Anuj will gain his consciousness. Later, we will see Malavika giving a call to Anuj. His face will instantly turn grim.

Later, as Anuj returns home, Baapuji will ask Anu to shift to his home for a few days to take care of him. Then Anuj will tell Gopi Kaka about Malavika's phone call. Gopi Kaka would be in shock. Anuj will then say that Malavika is his responsibility bigger than friendship, love, business, etc. We will also see Vanraj talking to Malavika on the phone. Who is this Malavika? Why is she Anuj's priority above Anupamaa? We shall know it only in the upcoming episodes of the show.