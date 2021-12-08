Anupamaa Spoiler Alert December 8, 2021: The TV show Anupamaa starring Rupali Gaguly, , Sudhanshu Panday and is getting more and more interesting with each episode. Just recently, there have been major twists on the show which kind of dropped a hint on where the story may now go. But expect the makers to shock and surprise audience and give them something that they are least expecting. Now, just recently, after Kavya was exposed in front of Vanraj and the whole Shah family, Vanraj decided to oust her from his life and divorce her. Also Read - Anupamaa Viral Video: Anu decks up in bridal avatar and dances for her ‘sajna’, is it for Anuj Kapadia? – Watch

He expressed clearly to Baa, Anupamaa and to Kavya too that there is no love or trust left in their relationship and that it is time to end their marriage. This made fans a little worried about what will happen to Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's bond. Since everyone felt that Vanraj's regret and change of heart towards Anupamaa, and with Kavya out of his life, he will now try to win back Anupama. This posed a big threat to MaAn and fans were worried about the same.

Then followed the track where we know that Anuj will meet a severe accident and will battle between life and death. Everyone was convinced that this is makers way of sidelining Anuj and perhaps planning his exit from the show, to make way for Vanraj and Anupamaa to get back together. However, everyone who has been in panic mode can now relax as we know what exactly will now happen.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Vanraj get more and more understanding towards Anupamaa. In his regretful mode, he will also apologize to Anupamaa and then give her the advice that she needs the most during this phase in her life. Vanraj will see how worried and concerned Anu is about Anuj’s health and his condition post the accident. He will then shock her with his advice. Vanraj will tell Anupamaa to start thinking about herself. Start thinking about her with Anuj and let Anuj enter her life. He makes Anu see that she has the same feelings for Anuj like he has for him.

Anu is left dumbfounded with this conversation and the realization about her feelings for Anuj. What will happen next? Now, that after Bapuji, Vanraj has advised her to let Anuj in into her heart and life, will Anupamaa be ready for love? Will Anuj and Anupamaa get together once he gets better and is out of hospital? Will everything get happy and normal in Anu’s life? Or are there more challenges that lie ahead for her? Stay tuned to Star Plus’ show to know what happens next and to BollywoodLife to know all the updates about your favourite show.