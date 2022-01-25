Anupamaa Big Twists: Kavya and Anu join forces to take Vanraj down; Mukku stands by Raj and more

Anupamaa TV show upcoming twists are something that fans need to keep a lookout for. The show starring , , Aneri Vajani, , and more will be a dramatic treat for all. Anupamaa has been very worried about Vanraj Shah’s behaviour. She is now finally convinced that what she was fearing is actually true. Vanraj hasn’t changed and he has just been pretending to be this ‘good, changed man’. He continues to be the cunning, self-centered Vanraj that he has been and Anu is worried about his growing closeness to Malvika, who he has now started calling Mukku. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy confirms wedding, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana spark off wedding rumours and more

Meanwhile, while Anupamaa keeps worrying about Vanraj, his behaviour and the Shah family, Anuj Kapadia tells her to leave Vanraj alone with his problems. He tells her that otherwise she will only keep worrying about them and will not be able to live her life fully.

On the other hand, Anuj and Anu both try to make Mukku understand to be professional with Vanraj and try to reason out with her that he has done a lot of mistakes in the past and should not be blindly trusted. But Mukku stands her ground and declares that people may say or think whatever they want about Raj, but she has, she will and will always stand by him and support him. This only leaves Anu and Anuj worrying further.

At Shah house, Kavya is back. She is upset about how the family and Samar have treated Nandini while she was away. Nandini, who is also done with all the tamasha happening in the family tells Kavya that they both should leave India and move back to the US. This leaves Kavya shocked. And she reasons out that she cannot leave Vanraj and go. This will only make his life easy and leave space for Malvika to enter her space without any issues.

But this does leaves Kavya disturbed and she decides to go to Anupamaa to help her win Vanraj back. Interestingly, Anupamaa will offer Kavya a job in their office so that she will be in close proximity of Vanraj and Mukku and ensure that they do not get too close for comfort.

Little do they know that Vanraj is already plotting against them. There are three agendas on his mind right now. 1) To ruin Anuj and Anupamaa’s relationship, 2) To get rid of Kavya from his life and Nandini from Samar’s, 3) To get as close as possible to Mukku.

All in all, the next few episodes of the show Anupamaa are going to be very interesting and unmissable. So stay tuned to the show and to Bollywoodlife for all the updates on your favourite show.