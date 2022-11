Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is among the most famous ones. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others - the show is ruling the TRP charts and how. For several consecutive weeks, the show has been at the number one spot. On social media too, Anupamaa gets widely discussed. From Anu and Anuj Kapadia's romance to Pakhi and Adhik's sudden marriage - Anupamaa fans are quite active on Twitter. Well, all the blunders too get noticed. Recently, trolls attacked the show over a blunder.

In a scene, it was shown that Brakha gets Pakhi to sign a bill worth Rs 64 lakh. It is for some jewellery. However, Adhik soon comes in, yells at Pakhi, crumples the bill and throws it on the ground. Anupamaa is a witness to this episode. She then picks up the crumpled bill and viola, the amount shows Rs 60 lakh. How did the amount change? That's what the netizens are scratching their heads over.

Check out the tweets below:

Now you know if you crumple a bill & throw it, you get 25% disc that takes 4 lakhs off your final amount ? Also looks like Pakhi is having some identity crisis.@ketswalawalkar kal toh bohot attn to detail de rahe hai photoshopping that frame that fell. Aaj kya hua?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/gUzyeMLmmr — Tₕₑ Fₑₘᵢₙᵢₛₜ ᵣₐdₕₐ ? (@Sue_Centric) November 14, 2022

Details guys? ....first it was ₹6400000 and then after its crumpled it's ₹4 lacs short ....how the hell..?? and at first Pakhi Shah then Pakhi Mehta...waah ? aur upar se dukan bhi dekho kiska hai ?? Adhik very bad never crumple again...? #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/OvFOPleBbs — Debz....#MaAn❣️❣️?️?️ (@DebzMaAn) November 14, 2022

Many are wondering why Pakhi has to sign over the bill as it should have been either Anuj Kapadia or Anupamaa as they will be the ones paying it.

What do you have to say about this? Is it the same bill or there is some foul play? Tweet to us and let us know. Until then, for more entertainment news, stay tuned.