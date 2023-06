Anupamaa is one of the most favourite shows. The TRPs of the Rupali Ganguly show keep shooting higher and higher. It is at the top of the TRP list beating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. The current track of Anupamaa is that Anu and Anuj Kapadia are separated due to Maya. Anuj has decided to take responsibility of Maya who seems to suffering from mental health issues. Heartbroken Anu has decided to go to America to fulfill her dreams. Their separation has left fans disappointed and how. But it seems there is going to be some entertainment in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Also Read - TRP List Week 24: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin continue to rule top 3 spots; TMKOC enters top 5

Anupamaa Twist: Anuj - Anu to make fun of MAya?

A BTS video from the sets has gone viral on social media in which aka Anupamaa can be seen in Kapadia mansion. She is in Kapadia house along with Anuj Kapadia and Maya. It looks like it is Maya's dream where Anupamaa and Anuj are together making fun of her. Anu is still dressed in the saree that she was wearing when she got injured while performing in Gurukul while Anuj too is in the same clothes that he wore when he picked up injured Anu. It looks like Maya is going to get one horrifying dream and fans cannot keep calm. They are eagerly waiting for the episode to air.

Check out Anupamaa BTS video below:

Now, there are only a few days left for Anupamaa to fly off to America. She has termed as the Utaradhikari of Malti Devi's Gurukul in America. She is going to be the incharge of the school and it is like a dream come true moment for her. But with all the drama unfolding in Kapadia and Shah house, will Anupamaa ever be able to leave behind family? That is something that fans want to know. Anupamaa has been an inspiration for many and it would indeed be delightful if she actually manages to accompalish her dreams.