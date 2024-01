Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa went through a big leap recently. Anupamaa is in America and is working as a waitress there at a restaurant. However, due her famous YouTube channel, she gets a chance to be the chef there. Anuj is also in America and stays with his Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. They have Shruti in their life and Anuj is also engaged to her. Talking about the Shah family, Vanraj is the head of the family and he is a rich man now. However, he dominates the Shahs and especially Kavya and Dimpy. He has full control over Dimpy and does not allow her to move out of the house even once. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupamaa FINALLY dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves [Check TOP TV Shows]

Dimpy's son, Ansh is always with Vanraj and he does not like his mother much. Kavya's daughter is in the hostel and Vanraj does not allow her to he be home. Recently, we saw Pakhi entering the Shah house with her daughter, Ishaani. Muskan Bamne is no longer seen as Pakhi. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj to NOT recognise ex-wife in front of Shruti; Anu to be heartbroken

Chandni Bhagwanani plays the role of Pakhi

Chandni Bhagwanani plays the role of Pakhi now. Chandni has been appreciated for her performance as Pakhi in the show. The actress spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and opened up about her bond with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey on the sets. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rushad Rana to re-enter the Rupali Ganguly starrer? Here's what we know

Chandni talks about meeting Rupali Ganguly for the first time

She said, "I haven't met Gaurav Khanna yet. I have met Rupali Ganguly and she is so sweet and such a down-to-earth lady. She was the first person I interacted with on sets. The moment I entered, my scene was ready and Rupali mam was coming out. I was just getting in and she asked 'yeh hai kya meri nayi Pakhi' and the creative told her yes. She was like 'arey ye toh bahut pyaari hai and welcome to the show, all the best, chalo aja khana khate hai'. I told her I will come but she took me and everybody was sitting at the table for lunch and she introduced to me to everyone. She is really sweet."

Chandni is all praise for Sudhanshu Pandey

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey, she shared, "Sudhanshu Pandey sir is such a jolly person. He is so nice he is so kind. Not for a minute he made me feel uncomfortable and he was so welcoming. He was so warm. Normally some senior actors always go on giving you advices especially if a person is new or is replacing someone. Sometimes they comment or show authority. But nobody on the sets of Anupamaa was like this and specially Sudhanshu sir. He was like 'tune bahut sahi pakda hai character, kuch hai toh mujhe bol dena, I am there to help you'. He told me to come to him if I need any help or have any doubt. He was so nice and we clicked really well. I enjoy a lot on the sets with everyone. Everyone welcomed me so well and everyone is really nice. Be it the cast or the crew everyone made me feel comfortable."

Recently, we saw many new entries in the show. Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show recently.