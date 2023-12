Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer show has witnessed a five-year leap recently. Post leap the story and dynamics between the characters has completely changed. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is now engaged to Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Choti Anu (Aurra Bhatnagar) hates Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Apart from that, even two actors from the old cast have quit the show. Post Asmi Deo, Muskan Bamne who portrayed the character of Pakhi have left the show as she didn't want to play the role of a mother. Actress Chandni Bhagwanani will be the new Pakhi. Chandni shared that she was initially skeptical to play Pakhi as its a grey character and how in the past she has received online abuse and death threats for playing such roles.

Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani on replacing Muskan Bamne

Chandni Bhagwanani has begun shooting for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamma. The actress shared that initially she was in two minds when makers approached her for the role of Pakhi. The actress shared that she has previously played negative and grey characters and has received online abuse and death threats for the same. She decided henceforth she will never play negative characters. However, when she was approached for Pakhi she understood that it's a huge opportunity and how online criticism for characters is nothing but a living proof that actors are doing their job well.

The actress recalled her first day of shoot on the sets of Anupamaa. She said that Rupali Ganguly who is shown in America in the show was working with different unit. They eventually met in the break time. On knowing that Chandni will be the new Pakhi, Rupali warmly greeted her and said, 'Oh, you are my new Pakhi.'. The actress further shared that the environment on the set is very positive. In fact, rest of her costars helped her to understand Pakhi's relationship with other characters. It is rumoured that Anupamaa's current boss will turn out to be Anuj's real life dad and he will be the one to reunite Anupamaa and Anuj.