The television show Anupamaa and its cast are currently on cloud nine. The show has been consistently ruling the number one spot on the TRP chart. Fans are in love with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's chemistry in Anupamaa. They essay the roles of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively. Their die-hard fans refer to them as MaAn. The latest storyline of Anupamaa is that Anuj and Anu are separated due to Maya played by Chhavi Pandey. Her character Maya is now one of the most hated characters ever. Because of the same Chhavi Pandey has now become a target of trolls.

took to her Instagram account to share happy pictures with Gaurav Khanna from the sets of Anupamaa. No matter their equation on-screen, the two stars share a good bond off-screen. But fans are not happy. Chhavi Pandey became a target of incessant trolling as die-hard fans of MaAn dropped nasty comments on her post. Many were agitated as Chhavi shared these pictures on MaAn day. A comment on the post read, "You can never be maan so please don't post such post on maan day. We have started hating anupama show because of maya track. Makers please stop this nonsense."

Check out Chhavi Pandey's post below:

Check out fans' reaction below:

What's happening in and 's Anupamaa?

Well, clearly Anupamaa fans are not happy with Maya track in the show. In the latest episodes, we see that Anuj Kapadia has finally revealed the reason why he did not return to his Anupamaa. He shared that he accidentally hurt Maya and she needs medical help. He got trapped because he feels guilty for Maya's medical condition. Now, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have decided to go on their different paths. However, they still love each other.

In the upcoming track, we will see Maya asking Anuj to divorce Anupamaa but he will give it back to her. He would refuse to cave into her demand and say that he would die but never divorce Anupamaa. She is all set to go to America for her career as a dancer. Let's see what happens next in Anupamaa. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.