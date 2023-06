Anupamaa has become a household name. Fans are in love with the character Anu played by Rupali Ganguly. It would be safe to say that the character has become as popular as Tulsi Virani of Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show produced by Rajan Shahi is currently ruling the TRP chart as fans are loving all the twists, turns and drama unfolding in the TV show Anupamaa. The latest track of the show as Anupamaa all excited moving to America for three years to take care of Malti Devi's Gurukul. She is leaving behind everyone to focus on her career. Maya played by Chhavi Pandey proved to be the villain in Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa's married life. They are now separated and Anuj is taking care of Maya who is suffering from some mental issues. But the hot scoop is that Chhavi Pandey is exiting the show. Is she? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Fate gives another chance to Anuj and Anu to come together, but will Malti Devi let it happen?

As per a latest post made by Gossips TV, Chhavi Pandey is going to exit the show as her track of Maya is going to come to an end. There are various reports suggesting that Anuj Kapadia will finally send Maya to a mental asylum. She will hatch an evil plan to curb Anupamaa's happiness and that will force Anuj to take the decision. So is this how Maya's track will end in Anupamaa? Well, currently, these are all speculations and only the upcoming episodes will reveal the major twist. Neither the makers nor Chhavi Pandey has confirmed her exit from the show as yet. Let's wait and watch! Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya plans something extremely evil against Anu as Anuj plans a farewell for her

While the major twists await, currently, Shahs and Kapadias are planning to give a good farewell to Anupamaa before she embarks on her new in America. Baa has also changed and is making Anupamaa's favourite dishes to make her farewell party special. Anuj and Pakhi are also planning a big surprise for Anupamaa in the Kapadia mansion. Maya is furious and how over everything. She is getting anxiety attacks and is scared that Anu will snatch Anuj from her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj tries hard to win his love back, but will Anu give in this time?

Trending Now

Check out Anupamaa video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama (@rupali_gaurav__)

Will Anupamaa be able to start her new life in Anupmaa? Tweet to us and let us know.