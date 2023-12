Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. After the low TRPs, the makers introduced a new leap in the show. The leap has now started and we have a completely changed story. Many new actors have entered the show and there are a lot of new things in Anupamaa's life. Anupamaa had locked herself in her mother's house. She never came out but had her YouTube channel where she shared the recipe for Kathiawadi cuisines. Devika made Anupamaa come out and reach America to work at a restaurant. However, Anupamaa reaches America and finds that the restaurant is shut. She also loses her documents and passport. Anupamaa spends her nights on the streets but eventually finds work at another restaurant as a waitress. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy reacts to being called second Anu; says 'The pressure is too high'

Aadhya Barot to enter Anupamaa

Anuj is also in America with his daughter, Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Aurra Bhatnagar play the role of Aadhya in the show. Sukirti Kandpal has also entered the show as Shruti. She is Anuj's best friend and stays with him and Aadhya. We also have Trishaan Shah who has entered the show as Dimpy's son, Ansh. Now, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 child actor Aadhya Barot is also reportedly entering Anupamaa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overtakes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 17 regains entry in Top 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Aadhya will be entering the show as Pakhi's daughter. Pakhi's daughter will bring in new twists and turns in the Shah family and also for Anupamaa. However, it is not confirmed if she is going to play Pakhi's daughter in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu working as a waitress at a restaurant owned by Anuj Kapadia’s biological father?

Aadhya Barot was earlier seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Harphoul Mohini, Udaan and Ishqbaaaz. Muskan Bamne who played Pakhi recently left the show. Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others.