Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is in the news. The show was always on the top of the TRP charts but since a few weeks the show's TRPs have dropped. It is not the top show now and the reason for the drop has been Samar's death scene. Many were heartbroken with the death scene of Samar and it was emotionally draining for fans to watch those moments. Even the actors of the show have revealed how difficult it was to see the scenes. People love watching Anupamaa and Anuj's scenes. They also love the bond they share with their daughter, Choti Anu.

Anupamaa, Anuj and Choti Anu's scenes are too cute and pleasant to watch. Asmi Deo plays the role of Choti Anu and she has been appreciated for her performance. In the recent promo of the show, we saw Anupamaa moving to USA and she misses Anuj, Choti Anu. It was being said that there will be five years leap in the show.

Will Anupamaa take a leap?

However, amidst all this, Asmi Deo's real mother has opened up if Asmi will be a part of the show post leap and if the leap is actually happening. Deepika Deo spoke to ETimes and said that they have been hearing a lot about the leap and even they wanted to know about it to plan for Asmi's future but they have not received any confirmation about it.

Asmi Deo meets Rupali Ganguly first on sets

Asmi also spoke about her special bonds on the sets of the show. She said that she loves shooting with her favourite actors and she is bored when she has no shoot because it is only about going to school and meeting friends. She said that when she reaches the set, she first meets Rupali Ganguly. This is a big story in TV news.

Gaurav Khanna helps Asmi with Maths

She shared that it is her habit to go and check what Rupali is doing in her room. Asmi enjoys plays games with Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi. She also added that Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj helps her go her Mathematics homework. She also added that Gaurav Khanna is a good teacher.

She shared that she loves everyone on sets but her bond with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Muskan Bamne is special.