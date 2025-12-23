Anupamaa December 23 written update: Did Anupama sign Rajni’s papers? New twist REVEALS...

Anupamaa December 23 written update: The new episode shows that Rajni arrives with the papers to take the signature of Anupama. Will she be successful in her mission?

Anupamaa December 23 written update: Today’s episode is set to be very interesting as it begins with Anupama and others celebrating Bharti and Varun’s mehendi ceremony. At the same time, Rajni is seen hurrying Anupama to sign the papers. But in a twist, Anupama is interrupted by Rahi and Prem. After Baa and Babuji freshened up in the chawl, Baa was seen getting angry about her new lifestyle and apparently was upset about living in a matchbox-like house. On the other Gautam and Mahi are jealous seeing that everything is going fine in Prem and Rahi’s lives. Later, he calls Rahi’s teacher and tells him that Rahi had left a note for him before going to Mumbai. The teacher then leaves for Mumbai and hopes to confess feelings for Rahi.

Did Anupama sign the papers?

Rajni and Rahul leave the chawl without the paper being signed by Anupama. Then Anupama stops them and asks them to wait for some time as she is occupied. She said she will sign the papers once her mehendi dries. Then Rajni said that she would come early the next day to get her signature on the papers, after which she would leave. Rahi advises her mother not to sign the papers without reading them properly. Anupama then stated that the documents are in English and she finds difficulty understanding them. They then advised that the documents would be checked first before signing.

The episode culminates with Anupama asking Sarita Tai to bring Bharti’s jewellery, unaware of the fact that it has already been stolen. The promo shows Rajni’s probable daughter arriving at the Christmas celebration. Rahi grows an expectation that Anupama would give her the first gift. But shows that Rajni’s daughter gets it first. She is also interested in winning Prem’s attention, leaving Rahi tense.

The promo video of the same has been going viral on social media. Several fans reacted to the video and shared their views on it. StarPlus shared the video and wrote on its social media handles, “Christmas pe Santa Claus bani Anupama ke ghar aaya hai koi…jiski wajah se khushiyon ko lag gayi hai nazar. Kya uske aane se badlenge Anupama aur Rahi ke beech ke rishte? Dekhiye #Anupamaa, iss Guruvaar, raat 10:00 baje, sirf #StarPlus aur kabhi bhi #JioHotstar par. #Anupama #StarPlusDrama.” A user said, “Rahi zaida dair achi nahi reh sakti.” Another wrote, “Yr ye raahi kitna jalti h apni maa se vo chathi h bs vo usko hi pyar kre or kisi ko attention na de hud h yr.” A comment read, “kya yrr bichari rahi ko koi khush nhi rehne deta.”

