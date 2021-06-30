Anupamaa: Did you know Rupali Ganguly once romanced Mithun Chakraborty in a Bollywood film?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows in the Indian television industry. The show has been on the top of the TRP list since the first episode of the show had aired. The unique yet simple storyline has grabbed all the attention. Recently, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya's father-in-law and veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty had visited the sets of the show. He had come to meet Madalsa Sharma and other actors from the show. He had a good time with everyone on the sets and also clicked a lot of pictures. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa also clicked pictures with Mithun Chakraborty and shared them on social media. Along with these pictures, she also wrote an adorable note. Also Read - Anupamaa: From Rupali Ganguly to Sudhanshu Pandey, a look at the real families of the actors – view pics

She wrote, "When Happy memories come visiting. The first time I ever faced the camera was with him when I was 4 yrs old. My first Hindi film as a heroine was with him … (set par Pappa aur inse bohot daant padti this!) He is the person who always admonished me for not taking myself seriously as an actor. Elated and Overwhelmed beyond measure when he said he is proud of me and that my performance moved him to tears ….. aur kya chahiye …. Aise laga jaise mehnat safal ho gayi. The original Rockstar - My father's favorite …. @mithunchakrabortyofficial thank u for blessing our set with ur presence. Thank u @madalsasharma"

However, not many know that Rupali Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty have worked together in a film in the past. Yes, Mithun Chakraborty and Rupali have romanced each other onscreen back in the 90s. The two starred in a film titled Angaara which released in 1996. The film was directed by Rupali Ganguly's father and late filmmaker, Anil Ganguly. Well, earlier, in an interview with The Times Of India, Rupali Ganguly had recalled meeting Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of Dance India Dance. She said, "Then he went on record to say that 'had this girl been serious about her career, she would have been one of the topmost actresses' today.' Even his saying that was enough."