Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the most popular show on TV. The show began in 2020 and has been ruling hearts since then. The show has always had amazing TRP numbers and it manages to grab everyone's attention with its interesting storyline. All the actors from the show have been quite talented and popular now. Many of the television actors have been a part of Anupamaa and not many know that one popular Bigg Boss 17 was also a part of the show earlier. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj becomes desperate to talk to Anu; Yashdeep intervenes

Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel made his TV debut with Anupamaa

Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel. Yes, Samarth is known for his TV show, Udaariyaan. But that is not his debut TV show. Samarth made his debut with Anupamaa where he was in one of the episodes of the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's performance goes viral as he seeks answers from Anu; impressed fans say 'Dil cheer ke le lo yaar'

The show was during Anupamaa and Anuj's friendship was growing. In the episode, we see Anuj and Anupamaa getting stuck in rain and end up reaching a college group's party asking for help. Anuj falls ill and the college people help Anupamaa and Anuj.

Samarth played the role of one of the group members who asked Anupamaa not to hesitate to ask help. Samarth looks quite young and it seems he must be in his 20s that time. Post Anupamaa, Samarth did Splitsvilla and later entered Udaariyaan.

About Anupamaa

Talking about Anupamaa, the show took a leap post which Anu and Anuj are seen in America. They have been separated and Anuj is also engaged to Shruti. Anupamaa works at a restaurant owned by Yashdeep. Yashdeep is fond of Anupamaa and is slowing falling for her.

In the latest episode, we saw that Anupamaa and Anuj have finally come face to face but Anupamaa does not want to get back in Anuj's life because of Aadhya. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and does not want Anuj to bring Anupamaa back in their life.

Apart from Rupali and Gaurav, Anupamaa also stars Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.