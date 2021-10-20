Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. This show came as a surprise for many. The simple story of a housewife and the challenges she faces has become the favourite of many. People from all generations can relate to this beautiful story. Rupali Ganguly made a comeback on television with this show. She has impressed us with her brilliant performance and made us fall in love with Anupamaa. We have seen Anupamaa wearing sarees in the show. However, Rupali Ganguly's latest pictures have left us all surprised. She has been sharing a lot of pictures in a western look and fans are loving it. She shared a picture in a hot off-shoulder dress and fans are loving this stunning Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Check out DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers from tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Along with these pictures, Anupamaa wrote, "In a world of flowers, she found herself. In a world of colours, she lost herself. And in that lost and found was a beauty of its own!" Fans poured their compliments in the comments. One user asked, "Excuse me Ma'am...do you wanna kill us ....in installments." Another wrote, "Thu Thu Thu...kisi ke nazar na lage." A user commented, "WHO IS THIS GIRL??? What an amazing transformation." Take a look:

Talking about the show, Anupamaa, we saw Gaurav Khanna's entry as Anuj Kapadia. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. People have started calling them #MaAn and are in love with their chemistry. Earlier, in an interview with us, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has opened up about the love being showered on Anuj and Anupamaa.

He said, "I would say it is Rajan Shahi's magic because everything about the story is in his head. He never shares the story with us. I just know the story of the next 2-3 episodes and that is the same with all the actors. So everything is just his magic and he just these things out at the right time and that's what people love about his shows. He connects with the audience at the right point and at the right time. I think Anuj was the need of the hour. Not just Anupamaa, I think in no other shows across platforms there is a character like Anuj. Anuj is the perfect guy, he is the perfect character everybody wants in their irrespective of whether you are Anupamaa or not. Everybody would love to have someone like Anuj in their lives. He is the perfect man. I feel Anuj is the mouthpiece of the audience for Anupamaa. Whatever the audience wants Anupamaa to do, Anuj makes her do that or at least tries to make her do it. That's why I feel Anuj is an extension of the audience. Hence he is getting so much love from the audience. Within a month, this character has left a mark and I am really happy portraying Anuj. "