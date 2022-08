Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been painting the town red ever since the latter entered b as Anuj Kapadia. Since then netizens have been shipping Anuj and Anupamaa together with all their heart. Apart from winning hearts in their TV show, they have also been ruling hearts as Rupali and Gaurav in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. And in the latest episode of the show, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna recreated their version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon starrer Akhiyon Se Goli Mare. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat's replacement Sagar Parekh talks about challenges he faced as he chose to be Samar; says, 'There was a lot of pressure...'

Anupamaa-Anuj recreate Akhiyon Se Goli Mare

In the latest episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we saw Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna taking permission from Govinda and his wife Sunita for performing on the former's hit number, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare which also starred Raveena Tandon. It is an iconic song which has a special connection with MaAn fans as it was the first song they performed together in the show. It was an instant hit amongst the fans. Check out the dance video here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Big goof-up in Anupamaa, Shraddha Arya clarifies on on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 participation and more

Rupali Ganguly share the BTS of Akhiyon Se Goli Mare

Rupali Ganguly shared a bts of how the song came to be a part of the show. The actress shared that when Gaurav was called for a look test for Anuj Kapadia, she was briefed that he is a suave, sophisticated and rich business tycoon. And he chose Akhiyon Se Goli Mare. Gaurav Khanna explained that they asked him on the spot to pick a song with chapri dance. Rupali added that if she finds the clip of the look test, she'll definitely make it go viral. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek, Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat and more SHOCKING exits of TV stars from popular shows in recent times

Advertisement

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly win hearts

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are both winning hearts with their stint on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Gaurav's jugalbandi with Govinda is winning hearts. Their dialogue delivery while lifting eyebrows won hearts. Even Govinda was surprised. Fans are going gaga over Gaurav Khanna's amazing acting abilities. They are hailing him as an institution. Some even said that he has done a PHD in winning hearts. Check out the tweets here:

?The MIDAS TOUCH ? Be it the role of #AnujKapadia or the ICONIC “Akhiyon se goli maare”, or the ‘Jeetogi to tum hi Anu’! Gratitude to the chapri dance expert for his pick, it surely hit a nerve ❤️??#AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #MaAn #Anupamaa#ravivaarwithstarparivaar — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) August 28, 2022

Such a multi-talented artist @iamgauravkhanna ?? never seen anyone as versatile as #GauravKhanna.. mimicry, dance, expressions, emotions, swag.. list goes on .. he is total entertainment package.. just love him ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia#ravivaarwithstarparivaar https://t.co/tfa7gXZiEB — Preeti Patwari (@preeti_patwari) August 28, 2022

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly never fail to win the hearts of the audience. And it's not just as MaAn but also as with their camaraderie off-screen. That's what they did in the latest episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.