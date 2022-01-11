Anupamaa Shocking Update: Is Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya COVID positive?

Anupamaa, episode 471, 11 January 2022 SPOILER Update: The latest episodes of Anupamaa has been very emotional. Mukku aka Malvika's brutal past has been revealed in front of Anupamaa and Vanraj as well. Anupamaa is trying to heal Malvika's deep-rooted wounds but it will take time. Anuj feels helpless that he cannot help Mukku but is grateful to Anupamaa for handling things well. On the other hand, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Kavya leaving the Shah house without informing anyone. Well, this is strange as Kavya is not the one to run away from her problems. We wonder if all is well with Kavya. Also Read - Anupamaa 5 BIG twists: Anuj goes missing, Vanraj plans to take over the business and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Kavya aka leaving a voice note for V aka . In her voice note, Kavya wishes V on the New Year's. She talks about the ups and downs they faced in the previous year and calls it a roller coaster ride. Kavya admits that she made a lot of mistakes in the past. However, she reasons that she did it out of love for him. She adds that he only saw her faults and not her love. She tells Vanraj that she wants to sort things out and hence she is going away from him and the rest of the family members. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Vanraj to take over Anuj Kapadia's business; Kavya instigates Shah family against Anu

Baa and Babuji don't know where she is at but Kavya seems to have informed them that she would be going away. They tell Vanraj that she would inform them about her whereabouts later on a call. This is unlike Kavya. She would have taken the whole house on her head to make Vanraj notice her. She is also upset with the fact that Vanraj spent New Year's with Mukku, Anu and Anuj. Now, in the last couple of days, we saw a lot of celebrities testing COVID positive. , , , Shabbir Ahluwali and Kanchi Kaul, , and more had tested COVID positive. And hence, her sudden disappearance makes us wonder whether Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma has tested COVID positive. We pray that everything is fine with Madalsa. Meanwhile, Madalsa is quite active on social media. She has been sharing posts and latest reel trends on her gram. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans disappointed with makers for showing 'abuser' Vanraj helping Anuj and Anu; ask, 'why whitewash his image?'