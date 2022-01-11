Anupamaa Shocking Update: Is Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya COVID positive?

Anupamaa, episode 471, 11 January 2022: Kavya leaves Shah house out of the blue. It makes us wonder whether Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma has contracted COVID. Lately, we saw Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Ekta Kapoor and more celebs testing COVID positive.