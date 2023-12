Rajan Shahi's most-talked about Television show Anupamaa is undergoing major changes. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the leading role. Anupamaa has now taken a leap of five years and the story has witnessed a major twist. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna are now divorced. MaAn fans are extremely heartbroken by the same but are happy to see Anupamaa moving on in her life. She has now moved to America where she is going to begin a new life and take a fresh start. With new storyline, new faces are also getting introduced. It was being reported that a new love interest will be introduced in Anuj Kapadia's life. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu loses passport after being robbed in America; Mr Goenka or Anuj Kapadia - who will turn her saviour?

As per a report in TellyChakkar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa. Apart from her, names of actresses like Sana Makbul and Sukriti Kandpal are also being associated to Anupamaa. Though there is no confirmation on the same, we conducted a poll asking fans who would they like to see pairing opposite Gaurav Khanna. Ayesha Singh, Sana Makbul or Sukriti Kandpal? Well, the answer is loud and clear. It is Ayesha Singh who fans would like to see in Anupamaa. As we write the story, Ayesha Singh received 48.6 percent votes. Sana Makbul received the second highest votes and received 30.7 percent votes. Sukriti got lesser votes, i.e., 20.7 percent of votes to be precise. Also Read - TRP Week 50: Dayaben drama affects Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soar

Well, will Ayesha Singh enter Anupamaa? It remains to be seen. Currently, Anuj getting a new love interest is simply a speculation. Fans are waiting with bated breath to know what happens in Anupamaa next.

Talking about Anupamaa's new life in America, the promo reveals that she is going to take a rocky start. As she reaches US, her luggage gets stolen including her passport. She then takes up a job of waitressing at a restaurant. Back in India, Vanraj has become a successful businessman and is taking care of the Shah house.