Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention. The show is getting love and the latest leap has been the talk of the town. Post the leap, Anupamaa is in America all alone and is working as a waitress there. She also has a YouTube channel where she shows Kathiawadi recipes. Anupamaa wins everyone’s hearts with her cooking and becomes a chef from a waitress. Anuj and Choti Anu are also in America. Choti Anu is now called Aadhya. Anuj is engaged to Shruti but still loves his Anupamaa. However, Aadhya hates her and holds her responsible for a bad childhood she had. On the other hand, Vanraj is a rich man now and runs his family like a dictator. He has spoilt Dimpy’s son, Ansh and does not let her come close to her own child. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Toshu hides from Anu in America; makes ugly plan against her to help Vanraj

He has also kept Kavya’s daughter in hostel as he does not want someone else’s child at his place. Pakhi is a working woman now and has divorced Adhik. She has a daughter, Ishani and they stay in Delhi. However, Pakhi is back now. Muskan Bamne no longer plays the role of Pakhi. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj Kapadia's memory loss to turn into boon for Anu, bane for Aadhya and Shruti?

Chandni Bhagwanani was approached for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Chandni Bhagwanani is seen as Pakhi in the show. The actress spoke to BollywoodLife and opened up about working with Rajan Shahi and also revealed that she was approached for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj proposes Shruti, Aadhya wants to shift to another country and more twists we can expect

She said, “It is just the starting and now I haven’t yet worked closely with Rajan Shahi. The interaction with Rajan sir will happen soon after a few days as I keep working. But me and Directors Kut Productions have been trying to work together for a really long time. But something or the other kept happening.”

“I was finalised for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the Cape Town scenes were being done. But it was a hit and miss. Everything was finalised but at the last moment things didn't work out. Later, again Rajan sir called me for another character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but again it did not work. Further, he tried to cast in every time something came up in his shows. But things did not work out again and again. It is said that producers usually repeat their actors but I was not even a part of any of their shows but they have called me every time when they had a new character in their shows. They have called me for every single show that they do. But interestingly, such things happen when you have worked with that team but this was only on the basis of my auditions and mock shoots. However, things have finally worked out. I know how much they have gone against everybody to cast me. It is just amazing that everyone said that 'hamari nayi Pakhi toh Chandni hi hogi'. Everybody has worked hard to make sure that I am the one who is doing this role. It is just so amazing,” she added.

Chandni Bhagwanani praises Rajan Shahi

She further spoke about the crew and producer Rajan Shahi. She shared, “The crew is always the shadow of the producer and the crew here is very nice. Rajan Shahi is a very giving producer. He is a very nice and kind producer. His crew itself says how nice the producer must be.”

Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show post leap.