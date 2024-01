Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show recently took a big leap and Anupamaa has finally reached America. Anupamaa faces a lot of problems as she reaches America but soon finds a job at a restaurant as a waitress. However, Anupamaa impresses everyone with her cooking and gets to be the chef. Anuj is also in America and stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. They have Shruti in their life. Anuj and Shruti are engaged and plan to get married soon. Aadhya has seen Anupamaa in America and does not want her to be back in Anuj's life. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj breaks down and admits he cannot live without Anu, will he let go of Aadhya to get her back?

Talking about the Shah family, Vanraj has become rich and stays with Baa, Bapuji, Kavya and Dimpy. He has everyone under his control. Pakhi has got separated from Adhik and has her daughter, Ishaani staying with her. Pakhi has started her own business and is currently staying with the Shahs.

Chandni reacts to being hesitant to play Pakhi

She is treating Dimpy as a maid and keeps taunting everyone. She does not let Adhik meet their daughter. Muskan Bamne played the role of Pakhi earlier but now, Chandni Bhagwanani is seen in the role. Chandni has now revealed if he was hesitant about playing Pakhi in Anupamaa since the character has been getting a lot of hate.

People do not like Pakhi who disrespects everyone and especially her mother. Chandni said, "I did hesitate to play Pakhi because I didn't wanted to do a negative role. I have done only one negative role which is in Sanjivani and I know how much hatred I had to face on social media. I didn't want to do a negative character and Pakhi is out and out badtameez. Pakhi is not a grey character, she a spoilt brat. Her father has spoilt her and Pakhi is very badtameez. Any parent who sees the show will say they do not want a child like Pakhi. I was like I can't face this again."

"Everybody loves Anupamaa and I didn't want hatred again but there is a lot of scope of performance in this role. It is going to be a great challenge because Pakhi is someone who does a lot of drama and grabs a lot of attention in the show. I am happy to be a part of the show as somebody who has a lot to contribute in the show. I didn't wanted a role where the person is very nice is just giving reactions quietly to whatever is happening. I am very happy that I got this role. My back-to-back scenes have started already and I am learning so much because it is a very difficult character to play. Pakhi is not negative but she is just selfish. So, there is a very thin line between being negative and being a spoilt brat, "she added.

Chandni on replacing Muskan Bamne as Pakhi

She was further asked about the negative comments she will receive for replacing Muskan Bamne who was loved for playing Pakhi. She shared, "Muskan has done a great job and there is a person playing a role for three years and then they suddenly change. So, it does take time for the audience to accept that. I am totally ready to face the negative comments. I am just going to do my job and then it all on the audience and God about how the character comes out and the audience perceives it. I am going to do my job. If everyone keeps thinking what will everyone think and say then nobody will be able to work. So, I am just going to do my best and rest we will see how it works out."

Post the leap in Anupamaa, we saw Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot entering the show.