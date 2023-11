Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show has always been on the top of TRP charts but since a few weeks it has slipped down to number two. The death scene of Samar left everyone emotional and shocked. Looks like the death track did not go well with the audience and hence, we saw drop in the numbers. To make up for Samar's loss, the makers decided to bring in a new character to support Anupamaa and Dimpy. Dil Dosti Dance fame Kunwar Amarjeet Singh entered Anupamaa as Tapish. Tapish is a social media influencer and a professional dancer who is a big fan of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Kunwar Amarjeet Singh reveals if Tapish will fill in Samar's place in Anu's life

Anupamaa appoints him in her dance academy with Dimpy. Kunwar Amarjeet Singh has now opened up about his first dance sequence with Rupali Ganguly. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively Kunwar Amarjeet Singh spoke about how he felt performing with Rupali. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Kunwar Amarjeet Singh on performing with Rupali Ganguly

He shared, "My entry was a solo dance because they wanted to introduce my character as a big influencer who faced a lot in his life but has achieved success. After that, Tapish reaches the Shah house and there he meets Anupamaa where a instant bond happens between them like a mother and son. Tapish has always been a fan of Anupamaa because she is a great dancer. My second dance was with Rupali Ganguly in the show."

Kunwar Amarjeet Singh calls Rupali Ganguly supportive

"It was a beautiful performance. As a performer, I really admire her and respect her for the way she acts and also she is so senior and so grateful. When we were performing, there is always that people say he is a professional dancer and will do wonders but I just said that I am going to watch Anupamaa ji dance. It was so nice to dance with her and we did not even take one and half hours for our performance and we were just enjoying so much. She was so supportive and we bonded well so it became very smooth and easy, "he added.

Kunwar Amarjeet Singh spoke about meeting Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others on the show. He shared, "Everyone on the sets were so warm. In the starting only things were so wonderful as I had scenes with Rupali Ganguly. While we were rehearsing, at that moment only she appreciated my work and also started helping me out perform better. In just one hour we felt like we know each other from long time. The bond happened instantly. The same warmth I received from every single member of the show. That was so wonderful. It is an essemble cast and so many senior people so you don't know how everybody will react but everyone was so warm and welcoming. They came introduced themselves, cracked jokes. They made me comfortable so I felt really good and it was so smooth. I was really not expecting this. I thought this will take some time but this one day and I felt I am a part of this. "