Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been the talk of the show. The show recently took a big leap. Anupamaa is in America and she went there with Devika's help to work at a restaurant. However, when she reaches there she finds out that the restaurant is shut. Anupamaa also loses her passport, money and other documents. Anuj is also in America with his daughter, Choti Anu who is now known as Aadhya. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and hence, Anuj has never even spoken about her. However, he has moved ahead in his life. Anuj has Shruti in his life now. He is engaged to Shruti and Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar) also loves her a lot. Sukirti Kandpal plays the role of Shruti.

Sukirti has been loved for her shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and more. Now, she is a part of Anupamaa and her character, Shruti has been getting all the love. However, Anuj and Anupamaa have a huge fan following and hence, many of their fans do not want them to separate. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anu gets promotion while Anuj is keen to meet the new chef; will MaAn finally come face to face?

Sukirti Kandpal reveals how she handles trolling

The iconic jodi's fans do not want Shruti to enter between them. Hence, a bit of trolling is also going on for Shruti. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Sukirti Kandpal reveals how she handles trolling for playing the new woman in Anuj's life. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Chhoti aka Aadhya devices plans to keep Anuj-Anu away; fans blame makers for whitewashing Anu's character

She said, "When I was 20 years old I replaced Shilpa Anand overnight as Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye. People hated me to another level and trolled me for it. So I'm used to being trolled since I have stepped into the industry. And I think I did a very good job. As a 20 yr old was very less experienced and today I'm remembered for that job. People said many things and now it is one of my most memorable roles. People love it. So, I started my career with the bricks of troll. So, the trollers can just bring it on and the more they troll me the better I get. So, I am ready for the trolls."

Sukirti talks about her role in Anupamaa

Sukirti further spoke about her character in the show. She said, "I definitely think the character is going to stand out for sure. It has its own charm so I am also looking forward to it. I have just started and I am getting used to the show and the character. But I definitely feel that it will shape up well."

Earlier, it was being reported that Ayesha Singh and Sana Makbul are also considered for the role of Shruti. However, we have all finally got the new girl in the show with Sukirti.