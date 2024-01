Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows. Anupamaa has been on the top of the TRP charts since it began. However, recently, the show has faced a downfall. It is now second on the TRP charts, so the makers are doing everything possible to bring it back to the top. The big leap has taken place where Anupamaa is in America for work. She works at a restaurant as a waitress while Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu, now called Aadhya. Shruti is the new girl in Anuj's life. They are engaged and are very soon planning to get married. Aadhya has seen Anupamaa and she does not want her back in her and Anuj's life. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Not Kapadias, Anu to return to Shah house because of THIS lady?

Sukirti Kandpal plays the role of Shruti in the show. She loves Anuj and wants to get married soon. Shruti has also become Anupamaa's friend now. She knows Anupamaa as Joshi Ben and adores her. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife, Sukirti Kandpal has opened up about working with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have 'mahasangam episode'; Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla to shoot in Cape Town?

Sukirti talks about working with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

She has called it a pleasant experience. She said, "Rupali mam is the main person of the show. She is the name of the show and the whole and sole. So, of course it was very interesting to work with her. I had a small conversation with her but I have just joint the show, the leap has happened and so everyone is just running around. But overall, she is really nice." Also Read - Anupamaa: Apara Mehta laments hateful trolling for playing Malti Devi; says people don't understand difference between reel and real

"It was nice to do scenes with Gaurav Khanna also. It has been a pleasant experience for me so far. I am just entering now so I am just trying to concentrate on work the most because that is my job here. But yes, it has been a pleasant experience with both of them, "she added.

Sukirti on working with Rajan Shahi

Sukirti further spoke about her experience working with Rajan Shahi and team. She shared, "The production house has been very courteous to me. I think I have always had the luck to work with good people, with good shows. I have been a part of TV shows that have had a legacy like Dill Mill Gayyee, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. So, all the shows I have done have made their marks in the hearts of the audience."

"So, I am very happy to join another show which has brilliant legacy and a production house which has a legacy of doing brilliant shows. I am just humbled right now to be a part of all this. I am just enjoying my work. Trolling and reactions will happen but I am enjoying as an actor. I look at this as a responsibility of doing the best and putting my best work, "Sukirti said.