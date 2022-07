TV show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. All the actors are pretty popular thanks to the show. From Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Panday to Aneri Vajani - all the stars have their specific fan following. Recently though, Anagha Bhosale shocked one and all as she decided to quit the top show. She in fact quit acting to follow the religious path. As she devoted herself to the service of Lord Krishna, her social media handles are now filled with pictures and bhajans filled with positive vibes. Also Read - Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Tejasswi Prakash and more – TV Divas and their net worth will leave you shellshocked

Anagha Bhosale sings Lord Krishna bhajan

Taking to her Instagram account, Anagha Bhosale shared a video in which she can be seen singing a Bhajan. She is now living in Govardhan Ecovillage - ISKCON and as devotees gather to seek blessings, Anagha Bhosale can be seen submerged in the divine power as she sings the Bhajan. She shared the video with the caption, "The lyrics of this bhajan is so beautiful…It says everything / my destiny can change for good just by the dust of your lotus feet my Krishna, All I desire to leave my body seeing you in front of me,in your remembrance,in krishna consciousness, then my birth is a success."

How does Anagha spend her days in Ecovillage?

Just a few days ago, Anagha had shared a video giving a glimpse of how she spends her time at Ecovillage. From sweeping the floor of Lord Krishna's room to washing utensils, she has totally divided deep into serving the mighty power. In the caption, she wrote, "By serving we become more humble & our desire to serve gets stronger! I love you my Sri Sri Radha Vrindavan Bihari Ji."

Anagha Bhosale played the role of Nandini Iyer in Anupamaa that is headlined by , and .