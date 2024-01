Madalsa Sharma has successfully captured the audience's attention with her character Kavya in Anupamaa. Kavya is often referred to as the most real character from the show and is hailed for being one of the strongest characters. However, post-leap, ardent fans of Madalsa Sharma believed that Kavya's character was portrayed as weak because, despite being a mother, she is living apart from her daughter. Social media users also pointed out that Kavya is staying in a loveless marriage. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Madalsa has opened up about the criticism received by Kavya post-leap. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Vaquar Shaikh to play Biji’s son, here’s how he will help Anu to move on from Anuj

Madalsa Sharma reacts to Kavya staying with Vanraj instead of daughter

When asked about her honest first reaction when the makers informed her about how Kavya's character would be presented post-leap, Madalsa Sharma said, "I felt I had a new dimension in terms of my character. It's been three and a half years now, and Kavya has never been stuck to one particular shade. Post-leap, not only Kavya's character but also the look and feel of the show has been changed. Right now, the biggest challenge for Kavya is to create a balance between her family and daughter." Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Vaquar Shaikh to enter Rupali Ganguly's show; new love angle on cards as Anuj marries Shruti?

Post-leap, Kavya is shown as someone who is part of a loveless marriage. To save her marriage, she has kept her five-year-old daughter away from her. Some viewers felt that Kavya's character is looking weak as she is a strong, independent woman, and there's no need for her to stay in such a toxic marriage. While reacting to the criticism, Madalsa said, "From Kavya's point of view, the only reason she has kept her daughter in the hostel is that she knows the entire family, and especially Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is not ready to accept her daughter. Kavya wants her daughter to be loved and get a proper family, which unfortunately she never had. Kavya is a strong, independent woman who can definitely take care of herself and her daughter alone, but she knows the love and security which a family gives. Kavya is just waiting for the right time when Vanraj and the entire family will wholeheartedly accept her daughter Maahi."

Talking about the show, Anupamaa, the makers have introduced a new entry that may turn out to be a new love angle in Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly)life.