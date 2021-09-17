Anupamaa: Fans add the Kabir Singh BGM to Rupali Ganguly's badass avatar as she defies Vanraj and it's LIT — watch video

Anupamaa is reigning the TRP charts as the No.1 show and huge credit goes to Gaurav Khanna. People are loving the freshness he has infused on the show. The fact that he is madly in love with Anupamaa even after 26 years is too endearing. Anupamaa is finding an able moral support in Gaurav Khanna's character Anuj Kapadia. She finally decides to become a businesswoman despite opposition from her family. We also saw how Toshu, Vanraj and Baa insult her when she announces her decision. But this time, Anupamaa fires back saying that she will win this war like a heroine. Fans wanted this fiery avatar of the actress since a while now. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa CHALLENGES Vanraj to stop her from working with Anuj Kapadia; 'ab meri udaan dekhiyega'

A fan has made a video with the BGM of Kabir Singh in the background and it is superb. Anupamaa is finally ready to break the shackles and take true steps towards empowerment. Take a look at it...

Walk with glasses in slow motion is so overrated...

I find fire ? ? ? in her action....

Kabir singh bgm ft Anupama ???#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ha4l7vtVdb — Anaya? (@Ananya24241164) September 17, 2021

People who have seen the edit are loving it. They have termed it as 'Kadak' and epic. People are also liking Devika who is playing the friend of Anupamaa. She is the perfect catalyst to bring Anuj and Anupamaa closer.

What an episode of today's...my god....such a well written and we'll performed ?????? and thought of women empowerment is excellent...every woman should stand up for themselves....@TheRupali loving this strong #Anupama and excited for #MaAn @iamgauravkhanna — Navya pandya (@navya_pandya) September 17, 2021

We can see that the interest of the viewers is piqued on the show. The family drama sequence was rather stretched and boring. This is a welcome change on Anupamaa!