The current track of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is strongly disappointing, and the fans are unhappy with how Anuj Kapadia(Gaurav Khanna) and Anu have been separated due to Mayaa going frantic for Anuj. In the latest episode, we see how Anuj and Anupamaa had a heart-to-heart conversation when they faced each other, but in their dreams, and this one scene left MAan fans shattered. It can clearly be sensed that there is something fishy that has happened between Anuj and Mayaa (Chavi Pandey), and she has been blackmailing him, but fans will definitely have to know what has happened. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj royally ignores Anu; will he agree to marry Maaya?

•She brought Maya

•She Announced Maya as CA's bio mom

•She did 15 days challenge

•She decided CA's happiness is with Maya

•She hide convo between her and CA.

•She decided Anuj shud accept her decision & Move on All this without discussing it with Anuj? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/5GodhQcXBa — Shy~ (@Gorgeouszz_) May 16, 2023

Eyes speaks more thn words ..Yes !!! Can see tht in their (@TheRupali & @iamgauravkhanna) eyes ....??? Two lost souls getting life aftr seeing themselves in eo's eyes...?? 2 (The Love Theme) Ft. #MaAn ?#Anupamaa ? #AnujKapadiapic.twitter.com/0ltCGOmOjC — Roz-e? (@1989_roz) May 17, 2023

Anuj, don’t let her walk all over you! At this point, I’m beyond frustrated with how sick this track is. Whoever’s writing this has sadistic tendencies ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/YiM5wfFoZd — MA (@Mus1294) May 17, 2023

While Anuj's fans are slamming Anupamaa and blaming her for their punctured relationship, they are saying that it was she who brought Mayaa into the Kapadia house, and she deserves this as she never respected her relationship with Anuj and gave Shahs the priorities that they never deserved. Anupamaa will now fly to America for three years, and this leap will bring MAan together or separate them forever. Only time will tell, but now the track is boring and disappointing, and the makers are dragging it in unnecessarily. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj and Choti Anu's cold behaviour will leave Anupamaa shattered