Anupamaa fans loved the episode of last night where there were some MaAn moments. As we know, Maya (Chhavi Pandey) is trying to come closer to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Choti Anu. Anupamaa can see that there is a growing rift between Anuj and her of late. She has been busy with duties at Shah House as Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) is paralyzed. The TRPs of the show have been kind of stagnant now. Fans of the show who are used to see Anupamaa reign over other ITV content have come up with ideas for the makers. Take a look at some of them...

No to love triangle and extra-marital affairs

Fans of the show are quite fed up with love triangle and extra-marital affairs. They do not want to see the characters of Anuj and Maya (Chhavi Pandey) get ruined. We have already seen the extra-marital affair angle of Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) on the show.

#anupamaa trp won’t move if u continue showing Maaya a vamp!

Are all the writers having EMA? Is that all they can write about? This filth.

Maaya needs to focus on CA & court battle! That is all. That’s how u make her grey but fair charact

Focus on child custody battle

Viewers have said that they want Maya to fight tooth and nail for the custody of Anu. Fans are liking the performance of Chhavi Pandey and want a grey but fair character. It seems we will see the entry of her boyfriend in some days. Anuj is gathering all the papers so that Maya's fake claims about being pregnant with his child is dismissed.

Quick fix for TRPs

A fan suggested that they should have a sequence where Anupamaa finds an intoxicated Anuj in a compromising position with Maya. It will create the drama needed for an instant spike in TRPs.

We really hope that makers use the talent of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna to the fullest. The two talented actors can deliver superlative stuff with the right material!