Anupamaa: Currently in the Shah house, everyone is awaiting the arrival of Kavya and Vanraj Shah's baby, but there is a twist. In the upcoming episode, you will see Kavya(Madalsa Sharma) revealing to Anu (Rupali Ganguly) that she isn't pregnant with Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) child, but the father of the baby is her ex-husband Anirudh, and she is worried that if everyone comes to know the truth, all the happiness will get ruined. After this big reveal made by Kavya, she is facing strong criticism from the viewers and is getting character assassinated by them. Kavya is seen getting restless, and finally she tells the truth to Anupamaa. Now it will be interesting to see how Anu will tell this bitter truth to Baa and Bapuji and how they will react to this shocking news. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nakul and other villains who changed tunes thanks to Anu's aachai - will Malti Devi join the list?

Kavya is massively trolled after she reveals to Anupamaa that the father of the child is not Vanraj but her ex-husband Aniruddh. One user slams Kavya and wrote, "Kaisa pyar h ye kavya vanraj se to itni gussa rahne lagi thi jab wo anupama ko importance dene laga tha, honestly k badle kavya ne ye badla liya vanraj se aese koi kaise kisi k itne close chala jata h yar nonsense iss twist se apko kya siksha mili ??yahi k pyar vyar kuch nhi hota jab chahe galti karo aur fir innocent ban jao shayad isliye aajkal ki generation living culture ko jada follow karti h taki galti ho b jaye to bol do hum shadisuda thode h jo marzi karo". Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Kavya lies about her pregnancy, her truth leaves the entire Shah house stunned

“Finally mujhe woh pyar, woh attention mil rahi hai” ??‍♀️ So Kavya slept with Anirudh and Vanraj around the same time for Vanraj not to realise it’s not his baby ? ? This is messed up! We say V doesn’t get his karma, but hey, what goes around, comes around ??‍♀️ #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZmyFwS6nKL — MA (@Mus1294) July 28, 2023

Kavya and Vanraj are back together after she broke her pregnancy news to him and the Shah family, but slowly her guilt is making her kill from inside, and this is going to wreak huge havoc in the Shah house. Will Anupamaa tell Anuj first about this big reveal? Will Anuj ask the Shah house to accept the child and forgive Kavya? It will be an interesting watch, but the fans are unhappy with this track and are slamming the makers for diverting it from Anupamaa's life and still revolving her around Shahs. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi killed her motherhood in her past and left her six-month-old child. Will she ever realize her mistakes?