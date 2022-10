Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa is ruling the roost for weeks. The TRP of the show may be fluctuating but the TOP spot still remains Anupamaa. Of late, a lot has been happening in Anupamaa. The Toshu's extramarital affair followed up with a separation track and more. And now, the makers gave the fans a mini break but it also includes a big twist in Anupamaa's life. The makers brought a short ladies' trip as a breather but they know that another 'kand' is in making. Fans have one complaint and demand towards the makers. Also Read - Before Abhishek Mehrotra aka Toshu's track in Anupamaa, these popular TV shows delved into extramarital affairs and infidelity

Anupamaa fans have a complaint

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa has become a big name in the TV world. Anupamaa, the show, has a massive fan following too. It showcases the trials and tribulations of Anupamaa's life as she decides to be independent after her husband (Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey) cheats on her. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has been facing a lot of issues lately and they are all connected with the Shahs. Fans have noted how the Shahs conveniently blame Anupamaa for everything and walk all over her. However, they never apologise to her for the same. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Alpana Buch aka Baa is unhappy with the separation track; feels 'Divorce can’t be the solution for any and every problem'

Anupamaa fans make some demands

Well, seeing the Shahs constantly walk all over Anu and hurt her has hurt Anupamaa's fans. They now have made a demand to the makers to show redemptions of the Shahs where they will apologise to Anu for blaming her all the time. They pointed out how Baa never apologised to Anupamaa after Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) and his extramarital affair fiasco. Plus, as the new 'kaand' is loading with Pakhi and Adhik going to the same resort as Anupamaa and the ladies, fans feel the makers are rushing too soon onto the next thing. And hence, have suggested to go slow. Fans also want to see more of MaAn, that is, Anupamaa and (Gaurav Khanna) Anuj's moments. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan on going in Bigg Boss 16, Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra on being slapped on screen and more

Check Anupamaa fans' Twitter reactions here:

#Anupamaa Show Vanrajs, Baa's, Toshu,& paakhis full redemption towards Anupamaa then will understand that people change?? none of them have properly asked 4 4giveness from Anupamaa, who they'd treated with utmost disgusting behaviour? @ketswalawalkar — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 13, 2022

Dkp don't you think you're showing too many kaands one after the other without any gap??

Even in the light episodes you add bits & pieces of some kaand..

Please give a break!! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Natasha Bhattacharjee (@natsbhatt) October 13, 2022

Calling women as witch, ghar todne wali, treating an adopted kid different from own blood, normalising infedility, trying to snatch property of a lovable brother or Manipulating a DV survivor Treating all these like a mere fight of CHOLE BATURE VS PIZZA?#Anupamaa

+2 — Mini (@MiniForCake) October 13, 2022

You spoke my mind! It creates a disconnect when they don’t show any remorse from the wrongdoers and then they show everyone being overly sweet with each other — Pluto ? (@Plutokew) October 13, 2022

If they wanted to show Baa & #Anupamaa this close. They could have at least shown us some scenes, where Baa apologized to her for the way she behaved with her during Toshu fiasco. at least, there would be a small bridge between "Tu Ghar Todne Wali Hai And "Blue Hai Pani Pani" — Mini (@MiniForCake) October 13, 2022

This is how woman in real life keep relationship with their toxic ex @ketswalawalkar

Meeting once in a month or 2 month for the sake of child when their child is also just 10-12 year old. But in #Anupamaa anu spent more time with her ex and ex sasural than current one. + pic.twitter.com/4GAD21NaI8 — wth (@NamMeKyaHe) October 13, 2022

Females of all age groups from 17-60 are there on #anupamaa and only want below from the makers

-Anus professional growth#MaAn - the story of this iconic couple which everyone wants to follow and be happy about

-for the society to absorb #anujkapadia

-Karma for abusers — madsmahs (@madsmahs1) October 13, 2022

Whether it’s a kaand or a fun party of Shahs, it continues for a week or more, but an important track of Kapadias wraps up in one episode. What this obsession for Shahs is called DKP and @ketswalawalkar ?

And why do you edit MaAn moments so heartlessly?#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia — Ashapurna (@Ashapurna30) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Adhik making a blunder and forgetting his and Pakhi's ID. The IDs are submitted to the reception where Anupamaa is talking on the phone. It seems she notices the Ids of Adhik and Pakhi.