Anupamaa fans are celebrating on Twitter right now. Last night's episode was a complete treat. It is delightful to see how Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are coming closer by the day. It is evident that she has developed feelings for him. Yesterday, they also referred to one another as handsome and beautiful. The only bothersome thing is that spat between Malvika (Aneri Vajani) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Fans want their matter to end soon so that the full blown love story of Anupamaa and Anuj gets started. Yesterday, Anuj Kapadia looked dapper in a black suit with a red shirt and tie.

In the coming days, it will be revealed that Anuj is an adopted son. This will bring a change in the track. It seems Malvika is like his sister. This is how fans reacted to the episode last night.

Aaj kal kuch zyada hi frank ho rahe ho Anuj,Besharam bhi ?❤ LMAO ?? Frank aur besharam ke saath Budhu bhi add karlo Anuj ?? Itne hints deri hai Anu,par aapko samajna hi nai hai batao?‍♀️??❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/5OYTzBI7en — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ?❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 31, 2021

Kyaa mast Anuj ka nihaarne ka job le liya hai Anu ne ?? Full on Nihaarti hai apne Anuj ko ab tho ???❤#MaAn #Anupama #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/5Z9uBGWpnA — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ?❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 31, 2021

I really liked today's episode despite #MaAn being on screen relatively lesser. It was a wholesome wholesome piece of storytelling and I really wished for it to rightfully come in trending. And here it is, makes me so happy!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/CdMN7AusLE — ? (@Main_Khamakha) December 31, 2021

Itna openly flirting karoge toh aur pyaar ho jayega

She’s feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says “Bhabhi”#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/MySNPbiJ1D — mido (@midoo854) December 31, 2021

We can see that fans are quite happy. It seems Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin played in the backdrop. It seems Anuj might lose all the property in the coming days. Let us see how the love story starts in the coming days!