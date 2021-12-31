Anupamaa fans are celebrating on Twitter right now. Last night's episode was a complete treat. It is delightful to see how Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are coming closer by the day. It is evident that she has developed feelings for him. Yesterday, they also referred to one another as handsome and beautiful. The only bothersome thing is that spat between Malvika (Aneri Vajani) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Fans want their matter to end soon so that the full blown love story of Anupamaa and Anuj gets started. Yesterday, Anuj Kapadia looked dapper in a black suit with a red shirt and tie. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan reunite, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet trolled for airport PDA
In the coming days, it will be revealed that Anuj is an adopted son. This will bring a change in the track. It seems Malvika is like his sister. This is how fans reacted to the episode last night. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings
We can see that fans are quite happy. It seems Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin played in the backdrop. It seems Anuj might lose all the property in the coming days. Let us see how the love story starts in the coming days! Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Bapuji wants Anupamaa to marry Anuj; Rakhi Dave to create problem in Shah house
