Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is all set to fly to America and finally live her dreams after Gurumaa(Apara Mehta) gives her all the responsibilities to take over Gurukul. In the latest episode, we see Anuj Kapadia(Gaurav Khanna) cheering for Anupamaa and being extremely happy with all our achievements, but somehow he is missing her as well as being afraid of losing her, especially when Guru Maa announces that after six days, Anu will travel to America and stay with them at the Gurukul forever. Anuj is restless, and he goes to meet Anu and confesses his feelings to her, to which a hesitant Anupamaa ignores it all and questions him about the point of the discussion.

In the latest promo, Anuj asks Anupamaa if he is right to take on the responsibility of Maya, and as he tries to talk to her, she walks off, telling him that this is not important and they shouldn't be discussing it. Anuj is heartbroken and tells Anu that before leaving for America, she should at least come and meet him for once.