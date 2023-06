Anupamaa: Anu has left the Kapadia house that is named Anupamaa Sadan, and the day she entered the house for Samar and Dimple's wedding, fans were elated, and many thought that Maya would be exposed and MaAn would get together forever, but nothing of that happened, and Anu left the house. The way Anuj said goodbye to his Anu was heartbreaking, and right now fans are lashing out at the makers for extending their separation track, and they want the makers to end it right now. In the coming promo, we see how Anuj is missing the hood moment that he spent with Anu during Sample's wedding and calls Anu to meet her the next day, and they are behaving like lovebirds. In the second portion Malti Devi calls Anu to attend the press conference and Baa asks her to reach Shah house sharp at 9 am in the morning for first pooja of Samar and Dimple after their wedding. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new cast, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 promos hit the tube and more

One can't make everyone happy & satisfy every1 . It's all about what is more important at that moment.

Setting priorities was always her problem.

This is the same situation when she has to PRIORITISE the priority. What would #Anupamaa decide,& how would she execute that? pic.twitter.com/sYZb6p3BIr — Be Positive (@vibha510) June 11, 2023

You have never been in love until you have loved them enough to LET THEM GO #anujkapadia hold on to the LOVE tight enough! #maAn are unique ??

just brilliant #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/mkUTJpghIo — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) June 11, 2023

Anupamaa s in a dilemma as she doesn't know what to do and fans ae slamming Malti Devi Aka is seemingly controlling Anupamaa as she is worried that Anuj is her roadblock and might not let her fly to achieve her dreams and the fans are unhappy and angry with Malti Devi being so selfish and they felt she is Anuj's birth mother and she might reconcile them, but he character is totally opposite and they wonder if she will joining hands with Maya to separate them forever as she wants Anupamaa to take over her Gurukul and go America leaving everything behind including Anuj. But this track is disapproved by fans, will the makers change their mind?